Pakistan Army Condemns Assassination Attempt On Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's top leadership, political leaders and the military on Thursday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan by an unidentified gunman during his protest march demanding snap polls.

Khan, 70, was shot and wounded in the leg in an attack on his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad in Punjab province. He was out of danger in what his party claimed was an "assassination attempt." President Arif Alvi expressed relief that Khan survived the attack. "I thank Allah for my survival in the murderous attack of Bahadur @ImranKhanPTI", he tweeted.

"He is injured with a few bullets in his leg and is expected to be in a non-critical condition. This attack is sad, alarming, deceitful and cowardly. May Allah bless them and all the injured," Alvi, who belongs to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, tweeted.

Expressing his shock over the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he condemned the attack on Khan. "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people," Sharif tweeted.

He also ordered the Interior Minister to submit an immediate report on the incident. The Pakistan Army has also issued a statement condemning the firing attack on Imran Khan.

“Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, tweeted.

"Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well being of Chairman PTI Mr Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” it said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, said that the firing incident is a manifestation of increasing violence in the politics of the country.

“I believe today’s incident shows the deterioration in our politics,” he said. “The entire nation is condemning this incident”, he said. He also said use of words like killing and burning in politics by politicians give a licence to their followers to use such methods.

“Because if it persists, our words will fade away and only the noise of bullets and violence will be heard,” he said and added: “We must not resort to violence because it undoes society".

Prominent politician and niece of Prime Minister Shebaz also expressed her solidarity and tweeted," I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and pray to Allah Almighty for the health of all the injured including him." Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also took to Twitter to condemn the attack. He wrote, " Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Praying for his swift recovery." Meanwhile, there are reports that supporters of Imran Khan are holding protests in different cities of the country to condemn the attack and show solidarity for their leader.