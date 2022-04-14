Pakistan Army Denies Imran Khan's 'conspiracy' Charge; 'he Wanted An Escape Route'

The Pakistan Army has strongly denied ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'foreign threat' claim, asserting that the leader wanted an 'escape route' in the wake of the political crisis. On Thursday, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar informed that two days ago, a formation commander conference took place headed by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa where operational preparedness and security arrangements were reviewed.

"Everyone is of the view that democracy is much needed and every establishment should work according to the constitution. Anyone who will try to do trouble will be acted," the DG ISPR said, adding that 'propaganda' was being run against the Pakistan Army where fake audios of formers Army officials were being made viral.

"We won’t let them do what enemies couldn’t do for 7 decades. Don't drag the Army into politics, I request political parties, it is better to leave it to the law," he added.

PM Office approached COAS to end deadlock: DG ISPR

Major General Babar Iftikhar also revealed that the former PM Office, led by Imran Khan, had earlier approached the Army Chief to end the 'deadlock' between the two sides. The official shared that the Army Chief had gone to Khan to discuss three options- a no-confidence motion, his resignation, and a revocation of the no-trust motion and dissolution of assemblies. While Khan agreed on the third option, the opposition had denied it.

Rubbishing Imran Khan's 'secret letter' charges, the DG ISPR asserted that intelligence agencies are working round the clock against such threats. "If someone tries to do anything against Pakistan, we will act," he said.

Asserting that Khan just wanted an 'escape route', he added, "Neutral is not what describes establishments but apolitical does. We shouldn’t be involved in politics. People wanted us to remain away from politics; we made it happen."

Tensions Between Army & Imran Khan: Ex-Minister confirms

Amid allegations that Imran Khan tried a military coup to save his PM position, Pakistan’s former interior minister and head of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday acknowledged that there were tensions between the powerful Army and Imran Khan. Rashid, who had been a vocal supporter of Khan as his minister and ally, spoke about the 'misunderstandings' of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) with the military establishment in the wake of his ouster.

Imran Khan was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favor of the no-trust motion on April 11. Following the successful no-confidence motion, a campaign on social media against the armed forces and its leadership was quite active on Sunday, and slogans critical of the Army were also chanted during protests. Eight people have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency in a crackdown on social media activists targeting the Army.