Pakistan Army Distances Itself From Parliament Crisis, Calls It 'political Procedure'

The Pakistan Army has released a statement saying that today's developments were a political procedure and that it has nothing to do with it. The Pakistan National Assembly was dissolved on Sunday, April 3 after the dismissal of the no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan.

The military has nothing to do with the developments that took place in Pakistan National Assembly today, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar told Geo News.

Responding to a question regarding the consent of the Armed forces in the political developments that transpired earlier in the day, the DG ISPR bluntly denied any sort of involvement.

President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on Prime Minister Imran Khaan's advice. The step has been taken under Article 58 of the Constitution.

"The president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan stated that he has advised the President to "dissolve assemblies" to hold fresh elections.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-trust motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

"The no-confidence should be according to the Constitution of and rules of the country. Since it is not as pointed out by the Law Minister, so I reject the no-confidence motion," Suri ruled, amid vociferous protest by Opposition lawmakers.

Meanwhile, later in the day, the Opposition in Pakistan appointed its own speaker and 197 Pakistan MNAs voted against Imran Khan in the symbolic and inconsequential no-trust vote. They also declared Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister. The Opposition leaders have also moved the Supreme Court against the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan.