Pakistan Army Escalating Genocide With Help Of Canadian Firm: Baloch National Movement

Activists in Balochistan have been drawing similarities between the international investment by a Canadian company, Barrick Gold, to the exploitative projects of China in the province and urged the company to avoid investing in the region in light of the violations of the Baloch people's human rights and deprivation of their freedom. Baloch activists claimed that the Pakistani Army is escalating the genocide against the Baloch by receiving financial help from foreign businesses like the Canadian corporation Barrick Gold, ANI reported.

Dil Murad Baloch, the Secretary General of the Baloch National Movement, stated, "We have repeatedly protested the involvement of the Canadian firm Barrick Gold in the Reko Dik project and we have demanded that no aid of any kind be given to Pakistan as Pakistan is using the aid received by the international community against the Baloch".

The chief also claimed that the Canadian company has not yet withdrawn from this project, which is a serious worry. He further emphasised that while the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other exploitative projects of China in Balochistan are criticised by the western media, it is seen positively when businesses from western nations imitate China's policies there.

'This double standard is not acceptable'

Referring to it, Dil Murad Baloch said, “This double standard is not acceptable”. He further continued, “Barrick Gold and the Canadian government should avoid investing in Balochistan in the context of human rights abuses and the deprivation of freedom of the Baloch nation because Pakistan is using our resources to strengthen its colonial position by killing and dumping the dead bodies of Baloch people,” ANI reported.

Besides this, earlier in the month of October, a Balochistan independent lawmaker blasted the "ongoing exploitation" by Chinese businesses engaged in power project development. Aslam Bhootani, the politician from the biggest province of Pakistan, has also asked the government to "reign in the companies" that are harming the maritime environment and the livelihoods of nearby fishermen.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that Barrick Gold Corporation is a gold and copper-producing mining company, whose head office is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The President of Barrick Gold, Mark Bristow also met with Pakistani authorities and completed all the paperwork required for Reko Diq to begin construction after Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan, gave his approval.

According to the ANI report, one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, the $7 billion Reko Diq project, has been placed on hold since 2011 because of a disagreement about the legality of the licensing procedure. Barrick will control 50% of the project, Balochistan will own 25%, and 25% of the project will be held by significant state-owned enterprises in Pakistan (SOEs).

This initiative is seen as unlawful exploitation of the Baloch resources, according to media reports. Despite legal obligations, the project never sought the Baloch people's approval.

Murad Baloch said that Pakistani troops have started killing enforced disappeared people in Balochistan in reaction to the custodial executions of "ten forcibly disappeared persons" in fictitious encounters in Mastung and Kharan, ANI reported.

He even said that rather than interfering to stop them, the world community has been providing financial backing or had joined forces with them to exploit Balochistan's natural resources in the name of investment. Baloch also claimed that by acting on the Pakistan Army's directives, the government established the so-called Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) within the police force, whose job it is to forcibly disappear civilians and kill them in fake encounters in order to erase "the bloody footprints of the Pakistan Army."

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)