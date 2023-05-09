Pakistan Army Hits Out At Imran Khan For Murder Attempt Allegations

The Pakistani army slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for accusing one of the senior officials of carrying out assassination attempts on him and challenged Khan to take up the issue in court. While addressing a political rally, Khan accused the military of being involved in at least two murder attempts on him, targeting a senior official from the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), which looks after Pakistan's internal security.

For a long time, Imran Khan has been raising demands to hold early elections after he was forced to step down from his post in April 2022 after the opposition brought a no-confidence vote. Khan, however, has not backed down from challenging the government and the army. He is also seeking support from the judiciary to hold polls in two provinces, for starters.

Pak army hits out at Imran Khan for murder attempt allegations

In a strongly worded statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military said that Khan's "fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable, and unacceptable. This has been a consistent pattern for the last year wherein military and intelligence agency officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives," it said.

The military also hinted at taking legal action against the ex-cricketer, as the statement warned: "We ask the political leader concerned to make recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal action against patently false and mala fide statements and propaganda."

Imran Khan's attack on ISI’s senior official

Imran Khan's scathing attack against the ISI’s senior official came in response to a statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, wherein he accused the PTI chairman of misusing the military for personal benefits.

"Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and intelligence agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable. His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen. Faisal Naseer and officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated," the prime minister tweeted.

Khan quickly took to a microblogging site and accused the intelligence agency and its officials of planning to murder him.