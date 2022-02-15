Pakistan Army Kills Young Baloch Rebel In Gwadar's Shadi Kaur Region: Report

A young Baloch rebel named Sarmachar Hidayatullah has lost his life on Monday during a severe fight between Baloch and Pakistani troops in the Shadi Kaur region of Pasni tehsil of Gwadar district. According to Radio Zrumbesh Urdu, gunship helicopters were even deployed from Turbat to help the Pakistani soldiers following the confrontation. The Baloch ethnic nationalism has fueled a separatist conflict since Pakistan has rejected the Balochistan community's requests for years, as per media reports.

Hidayatullah's demise has been verified by his brother Kifayat Baloch, who posted a photo of him on Twitter. Kifayatullah has also expressed that he is proud of his brother to a Radio Zarmbash staff reporter. He went on to say, "My brother was younger than me but he always encouraged me," ANI reported. He stated that agony and hunger should be endured, that this is a battle in which everyone must offer their own sacrifice, and that this is everyone's responsibility.

Baloch Liberation Army killed over 100 Pakistan Army soldiers

In addition to this, previously on February 3, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that its militants had killed over 100 Pakistan Army soldiers and destroyed huge portions of their bases. The BLA asserted in a statement that substantial areas of Panjgur and Nushki remained under their control, despite claims from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) saying the assaults were completely "fabricated."

Indicating the Pakistani army as enemy forces, the statement further reads, “Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces, however, they have failed to weaken (Baloch) fidayee positions inside the camp," as per media reports. According to the statement, the occupying authority had restricted its media from broadcasting events following the massive attack by Fidayeens. All telecommunication networks had also been disrupted. “Pakistani military's ISPR is claiming today's attack were repulsed, this is a complete lie and BLA's today's operations are still underway with full intensity," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Baloch rebels who sparked a separatist struggle over the last several months created an unrestrained insurgency that has expanded from Balochistan's rocky highlands to Punjab's metropolitan centres. A bomb blast outside Lahore's Lohari Gate in January killed two people, including an infant, and wounded 22 more. At the time, the United Baloch Army (UBA) as well as the Baloch Republic Army (BRA) had joined, and the Baloch Nationalist Army was in charge of the terror assault.

(Image: AP)