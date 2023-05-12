Pakistan Army Maintaining High Number Of Terrorists In Launchpads Along LOC

As the internal strike is underway, the Pakistan army is believed to have maintained a high number of terrorists in multiple launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC) with India, which, according to the sources, are ready to be pushed into India.

"It seems that even the ongoing internal strike has not affected its sponsorship of terrorism, as it is maintaining a high number of terrorists in the multiple launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC) with India. The agencies are receiving input that terrorists have come to launchpads from their camps and are waiting to be pushed towards the Indian side," sources in the security establishment said.

According to the sources, as per the agency inputs, different groups of terrorists numbering between 10 and 20 are waiting at the launchpads in Neelam Valley, Leepa Valley, and the Jhelum Valley of Pakistan."The Indian security forces are keeping a close watch on the activities of the Pakistan Army and terrorist groupings sponsored by it in Indian territory. The Pakistani terror groups have been activated by the Pakistan Army and their government to disrupt the forthcoming G-20 meeting in Kashmir valley on May 23–24,", the sources said.

Asked about the activities of the Pakistan Army on the LoC and if they have reduced numbers in areas close to India to quell protests in cities, sources said, "There has been no reduction in troop numbers by the Pakistan Army as they maintain a sizeable number in cantonment land to deal with such issues."

The sources claimed that the activities of the Pakistan Army on the LoC have slowed down, with neither a reduction nor an increase in the number of troops deployed there.

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, last week issued an apparent threat to the G-20 meeting in Kashmir, saying that "Waqt aane par aisa jawab denge...." during his press conference in Goa after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign minister's meeting.

When asked about India holding a G20 summit in Kashmir, he said, "Waqt aane par aisa jawab denge jo yaad rahega. It shows pettiness. It is a show of arrogance that to hell with international laws, to hell with United Nations Security Council resolutions, they will hold their events."