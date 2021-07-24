Pakistan Army Openly Backs Taliban; Seeks To 'boost Its Morale' In War Against Afghanistan

As more pieces of evidence emerge on Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan crisis, new visuals emerged on Saturday showing how the Pakistan Army openly backs the Taliban. In an undated video of the Army from the Durand line border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the soldiers can be heard seeking 'close association' with the Taliban and to 'boost the morale' of the insurgent group that has unleashed terror and captured swathes across the neigbouring country.

The video showed Pakistani soldiers doing a fellowship with Talibani terrorists and exchanging momentos while vowing to closely coordinate in future attacks. This is the latest among many reports indicating that Pakistan is working with the Taliban to destabilize and dislodge the democratically-elected elected Afghanistan government.

While the Imran Khan-led government continues to deny its hand in the war-like situation confronting Afghanistan, Pakistan's own parliamentarians have repeatedly targeted the Prime Minister's role in exporting Talibani terrorists to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, PTM MP Mohsin Dawar openly admitted that Taliban terrorists, who killed thousands of Afghans continue to roam freely in different parts of Pakistan including Quetta, with the support of the PTI government. Besides this, several visuals have emerged showing Afghan troops apprehending Pakistani terrorists inside their borders amid terrorist insurgence.

'Pakistan Army, ISI Aiding Taliban'

Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has also alleged that Pakistan is providing shelter to the extremist group and has even threatened to attack Afghan troops if they try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Saleh revealed that the Taliban which is fighting the Afghan National Forces has been sustaining the war through Pakistan's General Headquarters (GHQ) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) supply trail. Saleh has stated that an alliance comprising of Talibs, LeT, Al-Qaeda, and Madrasa volunteers use the GHQ and ISI trail to infiltrate the country.

The Afghanistan vice president has exuded confidence that without Pakistan's assistance and the GHQ/ISI trail, the Taliban stands a chance to lose. In addition, he also confirmed that the ANDSF have lost equipment but not ammo depots.

The fate of Afghanistan remains uncertain as the Taliban becomes dominant with the US and NATO forces exiting the war-torn country. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings, and are threatening a number of provincial capitals, as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban.