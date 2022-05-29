Pakistan Army Sues Daughter Of Ex-human Rights Minister For 'abusing & Defaming' Gen Bajwa

In a major development, Pakistan Army filed a suit against the daughter of the former Human Rights Minister of Pakistan for "abusing and defaming" Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa. In the suit, the Pakistan Army alleged that Imaan Mazari, daughter of ex-Pak minister Shireen Mazari had "wrongfully" accused General Bajwa of orchestrating her mother's detainment in the land dispute case. Lieutenant Colonel for the Judge Advocate General, Syed Humayun Iftikhar, lodged the FIR against Mazari's daughter at Islamabad's Ramna police station, the Express Tribune reported.

A lawyer by profession, Imaan Mazari was charged under section 505 (hate speech in an attempt to incite people against armed forces) and Section 138 (abetment of an act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code after she allegedly made "derogatory remarks" against the Pak Army chief on May 21. “Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging aimed to cause and incite mutiny/intimidation amongst ranks and file of [the] Pakistan Army,” it stated, adding, “It also leads to ridicule and create hatred within the Pakistan Army which made out [sic] a serious offence,” the application said, as quoted by PTI. The statement also claimed that Mazari's remarks were "intended to cause unrest in Pakistan Army."

Mazari allegedly spurts 'derogatory' remarks after mother's arrest

The complaint against Mazari came after Shireen Mazari, who had earlier accused the Pakistan Army of conducting grave human rights violations, including forced disappearances of rights activists, was arrested by the anti-corruption department in Pakistan's Punjab on May 21 (Saturday.) The former human rights minister of Pakistan was arrested outside her home.

Her arrest came after the former minister earlier last week claimed that she was asked to visit the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) HQs over her allegations against the Pakistan Army. According to reports, Shireen Mazari had tabled a bill about enforced disappearances in the country, but the legislation "vanished" before it was sent to the Senate.

IHC grants Iman Mazar pre-arrest bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in the Pak Army chief defamation case. The bail will last up to June 9, the Dawn reported. "In the circumstances, the petitioner is admitted to ad-interim pre-arrest bail, subject to furnishing of surety in the sum of Rs1,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the deputy registrar (judicial) of this court," Imaan Mazari's bail order read, as quoted by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: AP/ANI)