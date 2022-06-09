Pakistan Army Terms Senior Journalist's Allegations As 'propaganda'; Warns Of Legal Action

The Pakistan army on Wednesday refuted allegations brought forward by senior Islamabad-based journalist Shaheen Shebai, further warning of legal actions. The military, led by Pakistani General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that Shebai was indulging in spreading "malicious propaganda" against the establishment.

The remarks came after former News International journalist, Sehbai, alleged that General Bajwa forced ex-Pak finance minister Shaukat Tarin "to betray" Imran Khan and support the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government.

"Insinuations made by Shaheen Shebai and some others on social media quoting the former (Pak) Finance Minister are baseless propaganda," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its media release, as quoted by The Tribune. Condemning the senior journalists' move, the Pakistan army media wing said that Shebai's claims were also rebutted by Tarin.

"Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable an institution results write to take legal actions against those involved," the statement added.

Followed by the ISPR press release, ex-minister Tarin took to Twitter and "categorically" denied the claims against him. "I was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave IK (Imran Khan) and join Shehbaz Sharif govt," he wrote.

His statement was contradictory to what he said in May when he claimed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sought his help to reverse the impact of the economic meltdown, provided they announced Sharif's administration as caretaker set up until fresh elections were in place.

Sehbai accuses Pakistan Army of influencing Imran Khan's fall

The developments come after Sehbai's post, in which he claimed that "Chief Neutral" (Gen. Qamar Bajwa) asked Shaukat Tarin to betray Imran Khan and help Shehbaz Sharif. In a direct jibe at the Pakistan Army chief, Sebai wrote, "I am going to write why Chief Neutral...is so sensitive and DEAD Sacred about his remaining four months in office. Something fishy, intriguing, alarming, and unpatriotic."

It is pertinent to mention that the word 'neutral' was introduced by Imran Khan to refer to the Pakistan Army. Now, it is widely used by his supporters to slam the Army's alleged "manipulation" of Pakistan's political landscape to oust former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, who was removed from office unceremoniously in April. Nevertheless, the military has repeatedly pleaded innocent, saying it had nothing to with the no-confidence motion against Khan, The Tribune reported.

(Image: @SSehbai|1/Twitter/AP)