Pakistan Army Trucks Head Towards National Assembly Ahead Of No-trust Vote Against Imran

In the latest development, the Pakistan National Assembly has been adjourned till 8 pm (IST). The voting on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to take place after Iftar. According to sources, security has been beefed up in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan. Pakistan army trucks were seen heading towards the National Assembly ahead of the no-trust vote.

PM Imran Khan calls for Cabinet Meeting

Cornered Imran Khan has called for an emergency meeting of his Cabinet Ministers late on Saturday night. This comes as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is expected to lose the no-confidence vote scheduled to take place later in the evening. Khan has summoned the Cabinet Meeting at 9.30 pm (IST) at the Prime Ministers' House. According to Geo News, important decisions are expected in the meeting.

The news of the meeting comes as a surprise as Imran Khan was absent from the Pakistan National Assembly's crucial meeting earlier in the day. Khan, who has been saying that he will fight till the 'last ball', attempted to delay the no-trust vote by making his Members of the National Assembly make lengthy speeches, detailing on his 'foreign conspiracy' theory, reported Geo News.

Earlier in the day, during the National Assembly's crucial session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the Speaker's chair, demanded the tabling of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.