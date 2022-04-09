Last Updated:

Pakistan Army Trucks Head Towards National Assembly Ahead Of No-trust Vote Against Imran

Pakistan army trucks are deployed outside the National Assembly as voting on the no-confidence motion against Pak PM Imran Khan will be taking place.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala

Image: Republic World


In the latest development, the Pakistan National Assembly has been adjourned till 8 pm (IST). The voting on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to take place after Iftar. According to sources, security has been beefed up in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan. Pakistan army trucks were seen heading towards the National Assembly ahead of the no-trust vote.   

PM Imran Khan calls for Cabinet Meeting

Cornered Imran Khan has called for an emergency meeting of his Cabinet Ministers late on Saturday night. This comes as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is expected to lose the no-confidence vote scheduled to take place later in the evening. Khan has summoned the Cabinet Meeting at 9.30 pm (IST) at the Prime Ministers' House. According to Geo News, important decisions are expected in the meeting.

The news of the meeting comes as a surprise as Imran Khan was absent from the Pakistan National Assembly's crucial meeting earlier in the day. Khan, who has been saying that he will fight till the 'last ball', attempted to delay the no-trust vote by making his Members of the National Assembly make lengthy speeches, detailing on his 'foreign conspiracy' theory, reported Geo News. 

READ | Pakistan Oppn Leader objects to Assembly Speaker's 'conspiracy' remark amid no-trust vote

Earlier in the day, during the National Assembly's crucial session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the Speaker's chair, demanded the tabling of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

He lashed out at the PTI and PM Khan by saying, "The way captain ran away...he's not present here even today. If you don't allow a no-confidence vote today then it will amount to contempt of court. Using the foreign conspiracy rant, Imran Khan is trying to put the blame on others and trying to save his government. If you want a debate on the foreign conspiracy, we can debate for 100 days, but allow the vote (on no-confidence) now."

READ | J&K police arrests 13 for 'sloganeering' at Jamia Masjid; confirms Pakistan terror link
READ | Pakistan FM claims US NSA advised Imran Khan against Moscow visit, rakes up threat letter
READ | Jamia Masjid Sloganeering: Police reveal role of Pakistan handlers; 13 booked for sedition
READ | Ex-Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari urges NA to vote on no-trust motion & not defy SC
Tags: Pakistan, Pakistan Army, Imran Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND