Pakistan Army Warns Imran Against Revealing US Cable; 'don't Violate Official Secrets Act'

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the Pakistan Army has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against making the alleged US cable public in the National Assembly. This comes as Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed to have a 'secret letter' as proof of a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan and his government. Moreover, sources have also informed that Khan has been warned that if he makes the letter public, then it might attract the country's Official Secret Act on him once he demits office.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan on Friday evening. His address comes after he received a massive setback after the Pakistan Supreme Court restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution. Khan has avered that he will continue fighting "till the last ball".

"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," tweeted Imran Khan.

Pakistan SC restores National Assembly; paves way for vote on No-trust Motion

In a massive development on Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court struck down a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker on the rejection of a no-confidence motion against him and ordered restoration of the National Assembly. The SC stated that Imran Khan's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was "unconstitutional". The matter was heard by a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. They stated that the Deputy Speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside."

"The deputy speaker gave a ruling on April 3. Leave was granted on the no-confidence motion on March 28. The ruling of the speaker is declared unconstitutional," Justice Bandial added as reported by PTI

The bench also restored Prime Minister Khan, Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisers, etc to their respective offices as on April 3. The court ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote. It ordered the election of the new prime minister if the no-confidence motion succeeded.

With PTI inputs