Pakistan Army's Economic Interests Reason For 'creeping Coup': Ex-Senator Babar

Addressing the fifth annual conference of South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), Pakistan People''s Party spokesman and former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the "creeping coup" in Pakistan is a result of the powerful military trying to safeguard its economic interests which might not be protected in a federal and democratic system. The spokesperson of the opposition party called for changing the basis of the country's relations with India while adding that parliament was unable to hold the military accountable.

This comes after the unprecedented move by leaders of 11 of Pakistan's top opposition parties who joined forces against the Pakistan Military for rigging the 2018 elections that saw the rise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of the nation. The leaders of 11 major Opposition parties have together formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to launch a three-phased anti-government movement. The PDM would begin countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021.

"In their hearts, Pakistan's generals do not accept the country's Constitution. That is why they have built a national narrative that is against democratic values and puts the army above all institutions. If China and India can have trade relations despite their conflicts, why can't Pakistan?," he said at the event from Pakistan through a video conference. He added that the "creeping coup" in Pakistan was the result of the powerful military trying to safeguard its economic interests which might not be protected in a federal and democratic system.

Speaking at the virtual event from Islamabad, the former Senator also added that the protests against the army that started in Pashtun tribal regions have now reached Punjab, the heartland of the Pakistan Army. He said the young people are discovering that "the emperor has no clothes", according to a statement issued by SAATH. Babar lamented that Pakistan's parliament was unable to hold the military accountable and was deprived of the most elementary information about the military's spending and other matters.

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) slams Pak govt

Mohsin Dawar, a member of the National Assembly from Waziristan and a leading figure in Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), said that the regime was trying to bring the Taliban back to power and to break the bond between the Pashtuns on both sides of the Durand Line. Dawar also expressed concern over Pakistan's survivability, asserting that the people of Pakistan seem fed up with the army's dominance and intrusion in all spheres of life. "If the political leaders fail, the people will definitely stand up against the dictatorship," he observed.

Former parliamentarian Bushra Gohar said that young Pakistanis, lawyers, and women have started challenging the status quo in Pakistan and the "repressive" regime cannot prevail forever. Gohar questioned "secret talks between Pakistan's military leaders and US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad over the future of Afghanistan, which have serious implications for Pakistan's Pashtuns. She called for demilitarisation of the Pashtun region. Resolutions passed by participants also condemned enforced disappearances and erosion of freedom of expression.

Most speakers also criticised Pakistan's major political parties for compromising often with the military, instead of ensuring civilian supremacy under the Constitution. Haqqani and Taqi welcomed the recent formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition political parties, and expressed hope that "they would resist the Pakistani establishment's totalitarian project and not just bargain for a share in power.

(with PTI inputs)

