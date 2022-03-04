Pakistan Asks India To Designate Lawyer For Kulbhushan Jadhav By April 13

On March 3, Pakistan's Islamabad High Court asked India to select a lawyer for former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by April 13 in order to plead his case for a review of his conviction and sentence by a Pakistani military court. In April 2017, a Pakistani military court condemned Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, to death on allegations of espionage and terrorism. India has taken Pakistan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to challenge Jadhav's death sentence and the restriction of consular access to him.

After hearing both parties, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a ruling in July 2019, ordering Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav and to ensure that his conviction is reviewed. In August 2020, the Islamabad High Court established a three-member larger bench, consisting of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, which has repeatedly requested that India nominate a Pakistani lawyer for Jadhav. However, New Delhi has refused, insisting that it be given a chance to appoint an Indian lawyer.

After hearing arguments from Pakistan's Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, the court ordered India to assign a lawyer for Jadhav by April 13. Khan told the court that India was deliberately delaying the case so that it could approach the ICJ with a complaint that Pakistan was violating its judgement by failing to provide Jadhav with an opportunity to appeal. In November 2021, Pakistan's Parliament passed legislation allowing Jadhav to seek a review appeal against his military court verdict.

ICJ gives Jadhav opportunity to appeal his conviction

The International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Act of 2021 in Pakistan gave Jadhav the opportunity to appeal his conviction in the high court, as required by the ICJ judgement. According to India, the rule "simply codifies" the "flaws" of a prior ordinance, and Islamabad has "failed" to create an environment conducive to a fair trial in the case. Jadhav declined to file a review when the Pakistani government issued an order allowing him to do so.

In 2020, the Pakistani government filed a case in the International Criminal Court (IHC) to appoint a defence counsel for Jadhav, through its defence secretary. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in November that Pakistan continues to deny Jadhav unrestricted consular access, as the ICJ has ordered. India has frequently urged Pakistan to follow the ICJ's ruling in letter and spirit.

