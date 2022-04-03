Pakistan Assembly Dissolved: Opposition Claims To Have Plan B Against 'traitor' Imran Khan

Even after the dismissal of the no-confidence motion and the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly, the Opposition is not ready to give up and claims to have a Plan B against the Imran Khan government. The no-trust motion, passed by the Opposition last month was declared "null and void" today after Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed "foreign hand behind the regime change operation".

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the motion terming it ‘unconstitutional’, and adjourned the session. Moments later, PM Imran Khan shocked the Opposition by advising President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assembly and allow fresh elections.

The National Assembly was subsequently dissolved amid calls from the PTI government to hold re-elections in 90 days.

'We have plan-B,' says Pakistan Opposition

PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb has called Imran Khan a traitor and claimed to have a Plan-B to counter the recent developments. Accusing the PTI of spreading anarchy in Pakistan, she said the people should never accept the party.

"We have a Plan B. Imran is a traitor. The people of Pakistan should not accept PTI. They are trying to spread anarchy in the country. Other Opposition members and we are still inside the House. We will protest against this," she said after the dismissal of Imran Khan's no-trust vote.

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also said that the Imran Khan-led government had violated the Constitution by not allowing the opposition to vote on a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

"The united opposition is not leaving Parliament and we will hold a dharna in the National Assembly," Bhutto announced. "Our lawyers are on their way to the Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan," the PPP chief said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court has taken suo-moto cognisance of the events inside the Parliament following the dismissal of the no-trust vote. Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial constituted a special bench to address the political turmoil in the country and summoned senior judges for the hearing.

Image: AP/Twitter