Pakistan Assembly Speaker Tenders Resignation After Refusing To 'betray' Imran Khan

In the first big announcement from the midnight National Assembly session in Pakistan, Speaker Asad Qaiser has tendered his resignation. Along with Qaiser, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri has also resigned, Geo News reported. The current session is being presided by Ayaz Sadiq.

"I have led a long part of my life with Imran Khan. For 26 years I was with him, since my school days. Given the order of the Supreme Court, I resign today. For us Pakistan is first, our country is first. Imran Khan's stand is for the freedom of the country," he said, while tendering his resignation.

Can't betray Imran Khan: Qaiser

Earlier today, Asad Qaiser had refused to hold the no-trust vote against Imran Khan, saying that he cannot 'betray' him. The speaker reportedly said that since he shares a 30-year relationship with the cricketer-turned-politician, "he cannot allow the voting to take place."

"Whether contempt of court is declared or disqualified, I am ready to suffer the consequences, whatever punishment I may be given, but I cannot betray Imran," Geo News quoted him as saying.

After the shocking stance taken by the Speaker, who is expected to be a neutral body in the assembly, Opposition parties wrote a joint letter to Qasim, saying that he was guilty of 'contempt'. In the letter, the Opposition said that ever since the session commenced, the Speaker has been delaying the no-confidence motion by giving Ministers the chance to make 'lengthy speeches'.

The Opposition wrote, "We, the Heads of the Opposition Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly categorically state that you and the Chairperson Amjad Ali Niazi have knowingly and deliberately disobeyed the Order of the Supreme Court and put the administration of the justice into disrespect and disrepute. You, Chairperson Amjad Ali Niazi and consequently the concerned Staff of the National Assembly Secretariat are therefore guilty of gross contempt and liable to punishment in accordance with law."

"You are once again strongly urged to take up item no. 04 of the Orders of the Day without any further delay and initiate voting on the Resolution of no-confidence against the Prime Minister forthwith," they added.