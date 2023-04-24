Pakistan: At Least 5 Dead, Over 2 Dozen Injured In Suicide Attack On Police Station

At least 5 people were killed and over two dozen were left injured after a devastating suicide attack occurred in the Swat district in Pakistan. According to sources, the attack took place at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in the Pakistani district. The incident took place at around 9 pm IST on Monday.

According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, DPO Swat Shafiullah Gandapur and the local police authorities are referring to the attack as a “suicide blast”. The casualties also include police officials who were on duty when the incident took place. An injured police official told Dawn that the building where the attack took place was housing the CTD and a mosque. the police told the Pakistani news outlet that all three buildings in the area “collapsed” following the explosion and fire erupted in the region soon after. As per the preliminary reports, the injured are now being taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, local authorities have also declared a state of emergency at all nearby hospitals. In the midst of all the chaos, the authorities are fearing a rise in casualties.

Pakistani interior minister condemns the attack

According to Geo TV, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has condemned the blast. "This scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon," he asserted. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtuwa’s caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has also condemned the blast and directed the local authorities to ensure that the injured parties are provided with proper medical attention. As per the report by Geo TV, the attack was also condemned by Punjab Caretaker. The Monday attack comes amid the rise in terrorist attacks in the country. The attacks have been usually taking place near law enforcement agencies across the country.