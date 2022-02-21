Pakistan: Atrocities On Minorities Persist As Hindu Girl Is Abducted & Forcibly Converted

In another shocking indictment of Pakistan's approach towards minorities, a 17-year-old Hindu girl was abducted at gunpoint in the Umerkot district of Sindh province. This was revealed on Monday by Shiromani Akali Dal-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who often raises issues pertaining to minority rights. Asserting that the Class 10th student was kidnapped for forced conversion and sexual exploitation, he highlighted that the police had failed to take any action despite her family filing a missing person complaint on February 13. According to Sirsa, this was reflective of how minorities continue to suffer in Pakistan.

Indian World Forum seeks UN intervention

On February 16, Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking his immediate intervention to ensure the safety of minorities in Pakistan. He pointed out that Hindus and Sikhs who have a close bond with India are victims of heinous crimes. To buttress his point, he cited the killing of prominent Sikhs in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the forceful conversion of Hindu and Sikh girls to Islam.

Chandok observed, "These atrocities ranging from abduction, extortion, state-sponsored killings of minorities to forceful conversion into Islam of young Hindu and Sikh girls is a matter of great concern. The decrease in the demographics of minorities there portrays lack of compliance of Pakistan to UN charter. Many young girls residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh province have been missing or abducted and are subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse."

He added, " Irrespective of several appeals and complaints by their parents and guardians to local authorities, the Government of Pakistan has failed to take any preventive measure or responsive action and on contrary, the administration of Pakistan is instrumental in protecting and shielding all those accused involved in heinous crimes against minorities living there. At instances, the government has been successful in misleading the international community but however due to emergence of strong social media, the facts and ground reality can't be ignored or hidden."

In his letter, the IWF chief also raised concerns over Pakistan's nefarious role in seeking to sabotage peace and communal harmony in India. He appealed, " I request your good self to immediately investigate the ongoing atrocities on minorities living in Pakistan and may also to direct Government of Pakistan to ensure safety and well being of Hindu and Sikhs and other faiths living there including protection of their rights". Moreover, he argued that the Imran Khan-led government must ensure foolproof sanctity of historical shrines and estates located there.