30% Of Pakistan's Civilian Pilots Unfit To Fly; Imran Khan Govt's List Riddled with Errors

Days after Pakistan's Civil Aviation Minister revealed that over 30 percent of its civilian pilots are not qualified to fly, the Aviation Division produced a list of 262 PIA pilots who carried fake licenses. The list is allegedly filled with errors and false information.

Of the total pilots listed there, 141 names are reportedly suspicious while 39 pilots others are not even a part of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) anymore. Additionally, the basic information of 36 pilots is allegedly fake. Either their names, employee numbers, or the CAA reference numbers are fabricated. Besides, nine papers submitted by three pilots for the ATPL flying license have turned out to be fake, while details of a deceased pilot are also included in the list.

READ | '30% Of Pilots Have Fake License, Paid Others To Take Exams': Pakistan Aviation Minister

So it seems that list of pilots with "fake licenses" that the Aviation Division produced is riddled with errors. pic.twitter.com/moq3s4Ov7x — Khurram Husain (@KhurramHusain) June 28, 2020

Taking cognisance of the matter, CEO, PIA, Air Marshall Arshad Malik, had written a letter to the Secretary of Aviation to immediately ground the 141 pilots who carried fake licenses.

READ | DGCA Issues Air Asia Show Cause Notice Over Pilot's Allegations Of Flouting Safety Rules

‘Zero flying experience’

On Thursday, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country 'did not take the exam themselves' and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf. He informed that the pilots have zero flying experience and that PIA has grounded all its pilots who hold fake licenses with immediate effect. Ghulam Khan also highlighted that country has 860 active pilots serving domestic airlines whereas there are a number of foreign carriers as well.

READ | Pak Channel Calls Fuel Price Hike 'govt Achievement', Amused Netizens Troll Imran Khan

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Advisor: 'Modi Hasn't Done Corruption Like What's Happening Here'