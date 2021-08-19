A foreign policy affairs expert recently accused Pakistan of allegedly backing the Taliban with men, material, money and military advice and assistance. In a Times of Israel article, Fabien Baussart, the President of Center of Political and Foreign Affairs, claimed that the Taliban have always been Pakistan's first and only choice in Afghanistan. Baussart said that right from the time the insurgent group erupted on the scene in Afghanistan, the Pakistanis have backed them with men, material, money and military advice and assistance.

In the op-ed, Baussart termed Pakistan a “real enemy” and said that the country is continuing to play its games of deception with the West by pretending to be behind a dialogue between the Taliban and the US and Afghanistan. “After 20 years of being willfully misled by Pakistan, the Western world led by the US has still not come to terms with the fact that it has been taken for a ride Afghanistan,” Baussart said. He added that even at this late stage when the Taliban was rapidly sweeping all resistance, the US and its allies were indulging in “pointless peace talks” and making “unrealistic threats” to the Taliban who had many years ago been correctly labelled as the “wrong enemy”.

“Meanwhile, the 'real enemy' - Pakistan - is continuing to play its games of deception with the West by pretending to be behind a dialogue and negotiated settlement though on the ground it is doubling down behind the Taliban war effort. Significantly it is getting away with it,” Baussart said.

Further, he noted that after the insurgent group captured Kabul, Pakistan was the first government to recognise their rule. He said that the Pakistanis backed the Taliban diplomatically, financially and militarily. “After 9/11 they not only rescued Taliban, by opening up their border and providing them shelter but also airlifting them from Kunduz, within the knowledge of the powers of the day," Baussart added.

Pakistan on Afghan crisis

It is worth noting that Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of sheltering the Taliban in the country. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously deemed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as “breaking the chains of slavery”. However, later, the Pakistani government made a U-turn on the Afghanistan crisis saying it will not recognize the Taliban government in the war-torn country as of yet.

Imran Khan’s government has been blamed for supporting the insurgents throughout their march in the South Asian country. After the Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday which triggered concerns of safety of women and children, he said, “You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery”.

(With inputs from ANI)