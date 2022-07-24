Pakistan Backtracks On Image Featuring Bangladesh, Pak Flag Together As Dhaka Objects

Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday, July 24, said that objection was raised regarding the images wherein the flags of Bangladesh and Pakistan were unfurled side by side on the official Facebook page of the Pakistan's Embassy.

"I believe that there is no bad motive behind it,” Momen said at DH Foreign Minister Conference. As Bangladesh officials raised concerns over the two nations' flags shown together, demonstrating solidarity, Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka removed the cover photo from the mission’s Facebook page amid the controversy, according to UNB. Pakistan has been putting forward a "distorted version of Bangladesh’s national flag", the officials have said.

"Pakistan High Commission says that they make such pictures by combining their country's flag and the flag of other countries. They have also used flags of Turkey, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka etc," Bangladesh's foreign minister declared.

Dhaka to Pakistan: 'This is not our choice..'

When asked by the reporters if the act was the gory violation of Bangladesh's flag policy, Momen affirmed, saying "we have objections against it, they will definitely withdraw the photo", as he addressed 20th session of the Council of Ministers of D-8. Momen agreed that Bangladesh had not approved of Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka's decision of using the flag of Bngladesh on Facebook with the national flag of Pakistan alongside.

Registering dipleasure at Pakistan's latest move, Momen said that Bangladesh had conveyed to pakistan's MoFA about removing the image. "We have told them [Pakistan] that this is not our choice,” Momen asserted.

Bangladesh, on multiple occassions, has accused Pakistan of trying to interfere in its internal affairs and has also taregtted allegations of spewing the plitical unrest within the country. Bangladesh accused Pakistan-based Al Khidmat Foundation of of inciting the Rohingya refugees within the country and had lambasted Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence that has been supporting Al Qaeda of formulating the Afghanistan like unrest in Bangladesh.

In issue of the communal voilence in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also earlier given assures to the Hindu community for providing them security, denouncing “evil ghost of Pakistan in Bangladesh” party Jamaat-e-Islami for playing communal politics in Bangladesh.