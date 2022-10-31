Pakistan: Balakot Earthquake Survivors To Hold Protests In Demand Of Housing Facilities

In Pakistan, the survivors of the catastrophic earthquake that happened in the year 2005 have stated that they would hold protests against the ongoing delay in the allocation of plots.

This came as Balakot earthquake survivors expressed displeasure about the temporary accommodations in which they were relocated following the deadly disaster. According to a Dawn report, as the Pakistani government has continuously failed to address the condition of displaced families, the enraged crowd determined not to end the protests unless provided access to suitable housing facilities.

The chairman of the Tehreek-i-New Balakot City, Mian Ashraf, addressed the crowd by saying, "We are fed up with living in small makeshift shelters since displacement by the 2005 earthquake, but both federal and provincial government are indifferent to our misery that is visible from their failure to develop the New Balakot City in the last 17 years," Dawn reported.

The temporary shelters in Garlat are a difficult place to live for earthquake survivors

Further, the earthquake-affected residents living in the makeshift shelters were supposed to receive plots in the New Balakot City housing project. Ashraf stated that the temporary shelters in Garlat were a difficult place to live for earthquake survivors from the Balakot Red Zone. He said that construction on the housing project for earthquake victims was put on hold 12 years ago, as per the Dawn report.

In addition to this, if the demands were not met, the demonstrators emphasised that they would hold protest sit-ins outside the provincial assembly's facility in Peshawar and the parliament house in Islamabad to demand an initial allotment of plots in the New Balakot City. They even denounced the successive governments of the PML-N, ANP, PPP, and PTI for failing to observe and address the sufferings of the families displaced by the 2005 earthquake.

2005 earthquake

Besides this, it is pertinent to mention that on October 8, 2005, an earthquake struck Azad Kashmir, which is governed by Pakistan. It mostly impacted the area around the city of Muzaffarabad, as well as adjacent Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian administration. The earthquake recorded a moment magnitude of 7.6.

Afghanistan, Tajikistan, India, as well as the Xinjiang area felt the effects of the earthquake. Severe upthrust is thought to be the source of the earthquake's extensive destruction. Millions of people were displaced, over 86,000 individuals lost their lives, and a comparable number were wounded.

