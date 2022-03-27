Pakistan: Balochistan Awami Party To Decide On No-trust Vote Amid Political Divide

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reels under uncertainty, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is currently in contact with the leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), over the no-confidence motion which is set to take place on Monday.

Some BAP lawmakers are in favour of supporting the incumbent government, but some are inclined to join hands with the opposition. This comes on a day when the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) extended their support to the opposition, stating that the voters had a lot of faith in the government, but were let down by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made an emotional appeal reaching out to the masses ahead of his mega rally in Islamabad. Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

On Friday, Imran Khan addressed a massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, claiming that the no-confidence motion was to seek NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to hide their crimes. Khan dubbed that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardar (PPP), Khan urged Pakistanis to support him in the upcoming vote.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan to the National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session had to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.