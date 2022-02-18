Pakistan Bankrupt & Global Pariah, Imran Calls Letting Nawaz Sharif Go 'biggest Mistake'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday spoke wistfully about former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, who is accused of 'absconding’ the country after being convicted for corruption, and said that his government made a ‘major mistake’ by allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to leave the country.

PM Imran Khan made these remarks while addressing a rally in Mandi Bahauddin. Nawaz Sharif went to the United Kingdom in 2019 to avail of treatment for failing health, but since then he hasn’t returned. Earlier in December 2021, the Imran Khan-led PTI government had stated that the ‘absconded’ former Pak PM will be arrested as soon as he lands in Pakistan. PTI’s reaction came soon after the reports claimed that Nawaz Sharif is ready to make a comeback in the heated politics of Pakistan.



Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 for corruption in a verdict that came shortly before general elections were held in Pakistan, with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi taking up the top job. Imran Khan ultimately won the election and it has been heavily implied it was due to the Army's backing. The Lahore High Court in 2019 granted Nawaz Sharif permission to move to London for four weeks of medical treatment. However, he never came back to Pakistan. Meanwhile, PML-N has maintained that Sharif will return to Pakistan when doctors deemed him fit.

Pakistan continues to reel under economic crisis

As Pakistan continues to reel under severe economic crisis and rising inflation, Imran Khan on Friday accepted that people in Pakistan are toiling for bread and butter and assuaged them by saying that ‘he is trying to find ways to reduce people’s burden.’ Besides, Khan also attacked his opposition parties and charged them with ‘looting the country.’ He further extended his attack and roped in Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and alleged that they have "looted the country's wealth and stashed people’s money abroad.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of the country's political and economic upheaval, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated last month that he will lead a "long march" against the Imran Khan-led PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

