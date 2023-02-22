Pakistan Bans Coverage Of Terror Attacks In Another Blow To Freedom Of Press: Report

Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has prohibited TV channels across the nation from airing and covering information and content from reporting terror attacks as it “creates panic and unwarranted chaos among the viewers not only in the country but also Pakistanis living abroad”.

What has the PEMRA said?

PEMRA said in the advisory that channels resort to marathon broadcasts when covering blasts or attacks by “miscreants” in order to “take lead” and “credit” of breaking the news first and “airing live images of the crime scene”. “Satellite TV channels and their staff is found ambivalent of not only their own security but also create hurdles in rescue as well as combat operations,” PEMRA stated.

Information shared on TV channels in such a situation is “unverified, speculative without consulting security agencies present on the spot… Such reporting hence creates panic and unwarranted chaos among the viewers not only in the country but also Pakistanis living abroad,” it added. PEMRA further noted that reporting of terror attacks allows terrorists to use media as “forum of political advertising” and serves their ideological purposes by “publicising their campaign”.

“Moreover, media coverage of such incidents also gives terrorists an organisational advantage by allowing a specific group to exhibit its strength and audaciousness in comparison with its rivals,” it stated.

The PEMRA's ruling comes in the backdrop of rise in terrorist attacks nationwide. Over the past few months, a wave of terrorist strikes has engulfed the Shehbaz Sharif-led country.

Recent terrorist attacks in Karachi resulted in the deaths of four people, including security personnel, and the neutralisation of three terrorists. This occurred a few weeks after the horrific Peshawar attack on January 30, which left over 150 people injured and resulted in scores of fatalities.

Not the first time such a directive has been given

In a statement earlier, the authority says that it has already rolled out dirctives to TV channels to abstain from telecasting against the institutions of the country while broadcasting their talk shows, bulletins, and live coverage of mass gatherings.

"Moreover, licensees have been sensitised of the fact that ridiculing state institutions especially Judiciary and Armed Forces is against PEMRA laws and various judgements of the Superior Courts," the PEMRA statement said.

The PEMRA has previously warned its licensees to abide by the authority's rules and court decisions in letter and spirit and to avoid airing "slanderous campaign/content" against any state institutions because doing so is presumptively considered to be "propaganda".

Additionally, the body has ordered all satellite Television channels to create an autonomous editorial staff in accordance with the Electronic Media (Advertising and Programmes) Code of Conduct 2015 and orders from superior courts, as well as to ensure the installation of an efficient delay framework in their transmission, particularly while covering public gatherings and rallies.

The regulator also cautioned the satellite channels to exercise caution and suspend broadcasting "malicious, obnoxious or derogatory material through their platform against any state institution including Judiciary and the Armed Forces".

The channels have also received a warning from PEMRA that any violations, whether deliberate or accidental, will result in the imposition of prohibition of the programmes/talk show under Section 27 without any notice. A penalty of up to Rs1 million under section 29, suspension/revocation/cancellation of license/closure of transmission under Section 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 Amended PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.

Pakistan's military takes objection to comment by "important senior politicians"

The remark comes a few days after the Pakistani military's media referred to statements referred to as "imprudent comments" made by some "important senior politicians" regarding the Peshawar Corps commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as "very inappropriate".

The Pakistani military's communication mouthpiece, The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has said that "imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about Corps Commander Peshawar are very inappropriate". It further noted that such statements “undermine the honour and morale of the institution and its leadership”.

“It is expected that the senior political leadership of the country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” concluded the ISPR.