Pakistan Bans Holi In Colleges, Universities; Says Festival Eroding Islamic Identity

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has banned the celebration of Holi in Pakistan terming it ‘a reason for erosion of the country's Islamic identity’. The move from Pakistan’s HEC came hours after videos of Hindu students celebrating Holi in Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad went viral on social media.

In an order, addressed to vice-chancellors, rectors and heads of all public and private sector higher education institutions, the HEC stated that it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our socio-cultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity.

“One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking the Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image,” the order read.

Government of India condemns Pakistan’s move

Condemning the move of the HEC of Pakistan, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash told Republic, “This is unfortunate that such an event has unfolded. It is wrong to curtail the rights of anyone and we condemn it. We will be taking up the issue at an appropriate level.”

The HEC order further advised all the higher education institutions that they may prudently distance themselves from all such activities which are incompatible with the country's identity and societal values. They were asked to ensure that they rigorously engaged their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse.

Pakistan Human Rights activist terms move as ‘shameful’

Pakistan-based human rights activist Ashiknaz Khokhar came out strongly in defence of minorities’ rights to practise their religion. “The decision to ban festivals like Holi is a shameful act and it hurts the sentiments of the minority Hindu community,” he said. “It also violates Articles 20 and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan. I would like to request the government to stop treating minorities like step-children and consider non-Muslim citizens as equal citizens of the state. Such incidents bring shame to Pakistan all over the world,” he added.

‘Even Pak cricketers are forced to convert to Islam’

Speaking to Republic, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of National Commission for Minorities, said that there was ‘no secularism in Pakistan’. “Forced conversions regularly take place, irrespective of the party being in power, whether PTI or PML. After the partition in 1947, there were 22% minorities in Pakistan. It has now been reduced to a mere 4.43% and 18% have been forcefully converted to Islam. Even cricketers in Pakistan have to convert to Islam, if they wish to play for Pakistan's cricket team,” Lalpura said.

Lalpura said that he will be taking up this issue with Government of India as this is religious festival not only of Hindus but of all the minorities. He added that 70 villages in Shekhpura area near Nanakana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan have been converted to Islam.