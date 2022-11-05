Pakistan Bans Media From Airing Imran Khan’s Speeches & Pressers, 2 Days After Attack

In a massive development, the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on television channels from broadcasting or rebroadcasting former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences.

"In case of any violation, observed licence may be suspended … without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law," the notice warned.

This development comes two days after Imran Khan Khan suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

On Friday, the 70-year-old leader had accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him.

"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a video address from the hospital, adding that it would be released in case something untoward happens to him.

However, the Pakistan Army has rejected the ousted PM's remarks as "absolutely unacceptable" and vowed to jealously protect its personnel "no matter what".

Shehbaz Sharif also called Khan a "liar from head to toe" and claimed that he is trying his best to destroy Pakistan. "You (Imran Khan) are pushing the nation towards destruction through lies...it's my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction," the premier said.

Shehbaz has also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegation.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader said, "Imran Niazi habitually uses baseless allegations & lies to spread anarchy. Govt has decided to request honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations. Let the people see through his game plan to undermine national institutions."