Pak-based Khalistani Terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda Dead; Rival Gang Takes Responsibility

In a big development, Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda died in Pakistan while allegedly being treated for a kidney ailment in a hospital. According to Republic's sources, Rinda was admitted to a private hospital in Pakistan's Lahore on Monday following a kidney problem. While suspicions are arising over his sudden demise, the Davinder Bhambiha gangster group is claiming responsibility for Rinda's death, alleging that he turned against its members.

Alleged role in Sidhu Moosewala

The group claims that Rinda was into the narcotics trade and a mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress member Sidhu Moosewala, per Republic's sources. The Khalistani separatist is also said to have provided weapons to Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who claimed responsibility for killing the singer.

The gangster group further said that Rinda started working against its members despite them helping him settle in Pakistan, which prompted them to murder the terrorist. Sources also reveal that Rinda was backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency which supported him in carrying out anti-India activities.

Rinda, while based in Pakistan, hailed from Punjab's Tarn Taran district and was involved in peddling the Khalistani agenda from Pakistan.

Rinda's role in murders in India

Rinda's death comes just days after his involvement in the Faridkot murder surfaced. Pradeep Singh Kataria, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda was shot in broad daylight by six gangsters in Punjab's Faridkot. Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three shooters and investigations revealed that all of the half-dozen identified accused carried out the attack on the orders of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of Rinda and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Prior to Kataria's murder, pro-Hindu Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Amritsar during an argument while he was protesting outside a temple. Follow-up investigations into the matter again revealed links to Khalistan terrorists and Pakistan's ISI.