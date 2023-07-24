Pakistan Battle For Interim PM Intensifies As PML-N, PPP Face Split Over Dar's Nomination

Days after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at his early exit from the office, questions started to emerge about who will be the interim PM of the country. While Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has confirmed the name of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the party’s ruling alliance is not happy with the decision. The post of the interim PM becomes even more crucial since the current regime is planning to amend the country’s Election Act enabling the interim PM to take important decisions.

Earlier this month, Pakistan PM Sharif announced that the current administration will step down before the completion of the government's tenure. “Next month our government will complete its tenure, [but] we will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come in,” Sharif said in a laptop distribution ceremony at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot. The announcement opened questions about who will take over the seat of the interim PM before the country goes to voting in the next general elections. Soon after the announcement, reports emerged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants party starwalt Ishaq Dar to be the interim PM, Dawn reported.

However, PML-N’s ruling alliance Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed reservations over the decision. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Dawn, PPP stated that a “man from the Sharif family” will not be suitable for ruling a “neutral” setup. Dar became part of the Sharif camp after his eldest son married Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Asma Nawaz. Here’s a look at the factors that are making the decision hard for all sides.

The main point of contention between the two ruling alliance

According to Dawn, Dar is touted as one of the major contenders for the seat. While PML-N stated that it will support the politician who gets support from not only both the parties but also from the country’s military establishment, party insiders state that Nawaz is adamant about putting a PML-N member on the forefront. “Like the appointment of the army chief last November, Nawaz Sharif has once again made it clear that the PML-N-led coalition will appoint the interim PM of its choosing, come what may,” a party leader in Punjab told Dawn.

Pakistan Finance Minister and contender for Interim PM Ishaq Dar (Image: ANI)

Meanwhile, PPP maintains that no contender has been finalised as of now. The party is pushing for a neutral contender instead and stated that “a man from the Sharif family” will “not be fit for the position. The Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition will propose three names each for the appointment. In the recent past, the caretaker setups which oversaw the two general elections were led by non-partisan PMs. While election rules call for a neutral setup, there is no explicit clause that makes the rule binding.

Recent amendments can make matters intense

On Monday, Dar said that the Election Act 2019 will be amended to enable the interim ruler to make important decisions, Geo TV reported. Confirming that the government plans to amend Section 230 of the aforementioned Act, Dar insisted that the country could not be handed over to a government for day-to-day decisions. “I think that whoever takes on this responsibility, it would not be appropriate to spend three months of the nation on day-to-day decisions,” he asserted. The revelation by Dar makes the office of interim PM more attractive now than ever before. The country is currently embroiled in one of the major economic crises. The political turmoil has also become intense in recent months. Hence, with the newly proposed power, the interim PM will play a crucial role in building the future roadmap of Pakistan.

The Nawaz Factor

The disgraced former Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, is not only playing an important role in determining who will be the next interim PM but his comeback in mainstream Pakistan politics cannot be ignored. With the announcement of an early exit, his brother Shehbaz Sharif not only brought more time for his party to plan out for the next general elections but also paved the way for Nawaz to return back to politics. As per the country’s law, general elections take place within 60 days if the incumbent house completes its constitutional tenure. The tenure of Pakistan’s National Assembly will end at midnight on August 12. If Shehbaz Sharif's government steps down before the tenure is over as he claimed, this will push back the country’s election. In the case of an early dissolution of the body, elections will be held within 90 days of the dissolution instead of the 60-day mark. Hence, if the incumbent government steps down before its tenure is over it will push back the country’s general election to November.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shakes hands with former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari (Image: AP/File Photo)

Last month, the National Assem­bly approved the Elections (Amendment) Act 2023, which empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan to unilaterally fix the date for elections. The amendment limits the disqualification period of the lawmakers to five years. This will help Sharif to make a comeback since he has been disqualified for life after a Supreme Court judgement under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The PML-N supremo left Pakistan after being sentenced to ten years in prison by an accountability court for the corruption scandal. He left for London to receive medical treatment and is currently out of the country on an expired bail.

Election Amendment Bill 2023 adopted and Passed by National Assembly#NASession #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/zwy4KpudVi — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) June 25, 2023

What about Imran Khan?

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been pushing for the preponement of general elections while his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is in complete shambles. The party started witnessing cracks after the May 9 violence. While several party leaders were arrested, several prominent personalities within the party called it quits. Several opposition leaders expressed their intentions to dissolve the party altogether. However, earlier this month, the PTI chief stated that he will start a new party to participate in the election if PTI gets dissolved. "If they remove the party then we will form a party with a new name and still win the elections,” the cricketer-turned-politician asserted. Overall, the upcoming Pakistan general election will be an intense one.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan (Image: AP)