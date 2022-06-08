Pakistan Battles Multiple Fires In Margalla Forest Area Amid Heatwave & Water Crisis

Amid the scorching heatwaves, Tuesday, June 7, was the most challenging for the Pakistani fire department as the country witnessed back-to-back fire incidents. According to a report by The Dawn, at least five locations were reported panic alerts, with the greenbelt near the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Margalla Hills National Park, reporting the worst circumstances for the firefighters. Meanwhile, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Chief Fire Officer Zafar Iqbal told the Pakistani media that it took more than five hours, six fire tenders and seven water tankers to put out the fire in the greenbelt.

Fires being fought all over the Margallahs today, including other sectors. @CDAthecapital and @WildlifeBoard board on several sites including NUST. Unprecedented heat wave is leaving its mark; people must not leave heaps of dry leaves, bushes too. These are tinder boxes for fires pic.twitter.com/m1MM9mMwlu — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 7, 2022

As per the initial report findings, all these fires were believed to be man-made. However, "extremely dry" and hot weather further augmented the situation. According to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), it launched dousing operations at around 9:50 am, which went up to nearly 9-10 hours. However, the fire near the reserve forest 18 near Talhar village was even more challenging for the fire staff of at least 60 people as it took more than 12 hours to douse the fire completely.

Efforts are under way to control the fire pic.twitter.com/ouDfpt9WlW — Capital Development Authority Islamabad. (@CDAthecapital) June 7, 2022

"After we were done fighting fires in other locations, the flames in the reserve forest had spread and gotten out of control. The fire season is at its peak. Unfortunately, these fires were started by local people," The Dawn quoted IWMB Director Tariq Bangash as saying. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Capital Development Authority to take immediate emergency measures and also directed the evacuation of the people from the fire-affected regions.

Pakistan witnessing gas, electricity and water shortage amid searing heatwaves

Notably, Pakistan, which has been suffering multiple turbulence-- political and economic-- has also been grappling with a severe heatwave, with day temperature going nearly 50 degrees celsius. According to the climate minister, Senator Sherry Rehman, the country had faced the warmest months on record since 1961, with temperatures ranging from 3 to 6 degrees centigrade warmer than normal. Besides, it is also toiling to meet the daily requirements such as gas, water and electricity. Since the inception of the new government in April, citizens have been protesting against the soaring prices of fuel and other essential commodities. On several occasions, the Prime Minister assured control of the situation, but until now, no such results have been witnessed by the countrymen.

Image: @CDAthecapital/Twitter