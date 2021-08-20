Pakistan Becomes 1st Guest Of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan; Imran's FM Qureshi To Visit

As per global media reports, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be the first guest of the Taliban, after the terrorists took over multiple provinces in Afghanistan. He will reportedly visit Kabul on Sunday, August 22.

Imran Khan's stooge will reportedly facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Hazara and Tajik leaders. Both ethnic groups practice Shia Islam and have faced long-term discrimination and abuse in predominantly Sunni Afghanistan.

'Propaganda against Taliban proving false'

On Thursday, Qureshi said that propaganda by the Ashraf Ghani administration against the Taliban is false, calling out that the insurgents have announced a general amnesty across the country and are not barring girls' education. Evidence of this on the ground is absent, however.

“There was a fear that the Taliban would impose a ban on the education of girls, but it has not been happening. The Taliban announced a general amnesty and they are opening the schools and businesses. They also announced that they would not take revenge and all the measures taken by them so far were peaceful which is welcoming," the minister had said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also shown his support to the Taliban openly. He said that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery" while describing the Taliban's triumph over Kabul.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan and Taliban bonhomie was out in public as the Pakistan Army held a meet and greet with the Taliban terrorists, with one of the Army personnel clicking selfies with the insurgents as the group started an offensive against the free Afghans, who resist their takeover. However, the Taliban has also released anti-Pak govt TTP terrorists, in a clear indication that Pakistan's support could easily backfire and come to bite it back.

Pul-e-Hesar & two other districts taken back from Taliban

Pul-e-Hesar, Deh-e-Salah and Banu districts of Afghanistan have been freed from the Taliban. As per local sources, the terrorist group was encircled and up to 60 insurgents have been killed or injured. The Pul-e-Hesar district is situated north of Kabul, close to Panjshir valley, where the anti-Taliban front is being formed.