Pakistan Begs The Taliban Regime To Deny Sanctuary To TTP On Afghan Soil

Pakistan, a nation widely known to use state-sponsored terrorism as an instrument to further its nefarious agenda against the sustenance of a peaceful global community has seemingly dropped the façade of ‘situation under control’ and is working to approach the Afghan Taliban to sort the menace of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Islamabad has reportedly come up with a fresh demand seeking Afghanistan to deny safe haven to terrorists. Pakistan has plans to approach the Taliban regime with demands to deny the TTP and its affiliates operational space in neighbouring Afghanistan, The Express Tribune reported. As per the report, Pakistan expects the Taliban regime to cooperate with Islamabad in dealing with TTP-led terror incidents among other outfits of the group with iron hands.

Pakistan’s indecisive approach towards the TTP

Pakistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Rana Sanaullah on January 5 stated that Islamabad may reinitiate negotiations with the TTP if the extremist group "comes under the ambit of the Constitution," the Geo News quoted him as saying. However, the statement ironically came just a day after the minister gave a contradictory statement establishing that the Pakistani government would not negotiate with any terror organisation, even the TTP.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban on Wednesday accepted the responsibility for the assassination of two senior Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) personnel, the Khaama Press reported. As per Police reports, the two ISI officials were shot dead while cleaning their vehicle outside a restaurant. The TTP issued a statement following the attack via its spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani claiming that TTP fighters killed two Pakistani officials. Furthermore, as per the statistics released by the terror group, up to 1,000 people were killed or injured in attacks carried out by the TTP against the Pakistan administration in 2022. Tehreek-e-Taliban through a video stated that most of their activities target Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Khaama Press reported.

Is Pakistan heading the Afghanistan way?

"If you have snakes in your backyard, you can’t expect them to bite only your neighbours. Eventually, they will bite the people who keep them in the backyard,” the then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had warned Pakistan 12 years prior. India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr S Jaishankar reiterated Clinton’s remark in December 2022 at the UN meeting in New York and said, “Pakistan is not great on taking good advice."

The Tehreek-e-Taliban has been involved in some of the worst terror attacks in Pakistan, including the 2014 Peshawar School Massacre where the TTP was held responsible for up to 150 deaths. As per the Counter-Terrorism Guide of the US Counterterrorism Centre, the TTP is an alliance of militant networks created in 2007 to unify aggressive efforts against Pakistan’s military. The terror group's stated objectives are the expulsion of the influence of the Pakistani administration from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the guide states. Furthermore, the group also actively pursues the agenda to establish an Islamic caliphate in Pakistan.

Following a hardline idealogy similar to that of the Afghan Taliban, the TTP announced in November 2022 its withdrawal from a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan’s federal government. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), a Pakistan-based think tank, the country witnessed a 51% hike in terror attacks in 2022, the majority of which were carried out by the TTP. In a recent attack carried out by the Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Counter-Terrorism Centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district was sieged, which was followed by a 40-hour-long hostage crisis. After negotiations with the terror group failed, the Pakistan military stormed the building resulting in the deaths of 33 militants in addition to two Pak special forces soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban threatened to target Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

ISKP vs TTP: Pakistan may be heading towards a civil war

The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), has lashed out against both the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban. A 133-page booklet released by the ISKP mouthpiece Al-Azaim Media made unsubstantiated accusations claiming that the TTP is an Indian proxy. The ISKP has been actively engaged against the Afghan Taliban since the latter hijacked the administration of Afghanistan.

Among recent clashes between the two groups, ISKP claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport. As per the ISKP’s claims, the attack was carried out by the same militant responsible for the Longan Hotel assault in December 2022. Considering the increasing TTP-led terror incidents in Pakistan in addition to the clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the ISKP, the region may be bracing for an increase in instability.