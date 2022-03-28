Pakistan: Big Blow To Imran Khan Before No-trust Vote As Aide Shahzain Bugti Quits Cabinet

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti, who was serving as Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, has resigned from the post. On Sunday, he had announced his decision to extend support to the Opposition in a no-confidence vote against Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Bugti stated that voters had a lot of faith in the PTI government, but they were let down by the ruling party. Earlier, three other partners- Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) also moved away from Khan to support the opposition.

"People of Balochistan really admire us, and had faith in us. But their faith has now been hurt. Bilawal Bhutto saab is also here and we welcome him. We announce exiting the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. We will continue working for the welfare of Pakistan. We will continue standing with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," JWP chief Shahzain Bugti said.

Imran Khan's test of survival

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan government is facing flak over the rising inflation, debt and economic crisis and a no-confidence motion has been moved against him by the opposition.

PTI has only 155 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), PM(Q) (5 seats), BAP (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), JWP (1 seat), AML (1 seat) and 2 independents.

While 13 PTI parliamentarians have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, at least 14 other MNAs of the ruling party are also likely to vote against the cricketer-turned-politician during the no-trust motion.

'Rat' Imran Khan ate wheat, sugar, ghee & employment Of 22 crore Pakistanis: Maryam Nawaz

After Imran Khan attacked Opposition parties (PML(N), PPP and JDU) and called them rats looting the country for 30 years, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif accused Khan of robbing public wheat, sugar and ghee of 22 crore Pakistanis.

"The rat has been fat. The name of the rat is Imran Khan. He has eaten the wheat, sugar, ghee and employment of 22 crore people and he blames Nawaz Sherif. People every time vote for Nawaz Sharif because he is the son of Pakistan," Maryam said while accusing Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of receiving bribes worth PKR 6 billion.

