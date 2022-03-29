Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Claims 'Have Enough Numbers To Topple Imran Khan Government'

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Tuesday, claimed that Pakistan's Opposition parties have the required numbers to topple the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration. Addressing the media, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "We, the joint opposition have all the numbers in order to defeat Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion."

Sources have revealed yesterday when the no-trust motion was moved in the National Assembly, that there were 161 in favour of the no-trust vote. Earlier in the day, the joint opposition factions claimed they garnered the support of 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), which was required to cross the halfway mark.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah claimed that if they include the support of other independents, the Opposition would be able to topple the Imran Khan-led government and reach close to the 190-mark.

"Apart from the Opposition's support also, we have completed the 172 number. If we include them, we cross the 190 mark. Yesterday, we had 161 votes. Those who have been arrested, once they are out on bail and allowed to vote, we will reach the majority mark of 172," he said.

No-confidence motion against Pakistan's PM Imran Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by the Opposition party's PM face Shehbaz Sharif. The House now has 7 days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31, at 4 PM- when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been provided for the discussion. The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust motion will take place.

Additionally, to salvage ties with the ally, Imran Khan offered the CM position of Punjab to PML(Q). After garnering PML(Q)'s support for the no-confidence motion, PTI made last-ditch attempts to woo another ally MQM-P. A high-level delegation of the party met the MQM-P leadership for nearly two and a half hours on Monday night. As per sources, the ruling party has decided to offer the Maritime Affairs portfolio to MQM-P.