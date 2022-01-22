Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Launches Tractor-trolley March To Protest Against Imran Khan Govt

Farmers protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) poor agricultural policies were joined by the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tractor-trolley march on Friday. As per the report of Dawn, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the farmers that "this handpicked government" has harmed the country's agricultural economy as much as it had harmed the overall economy in the last three years.

He also stated that agriculture was the country's economic backbone and offered his support to farmers protesting the government's alleged inadequate agricultural policies. Since Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018, he claimed that farmers have not been obtaining adequate prices for their crops, while input costs have skyrocketed.

Tractor marches in each division

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claims that from the Larkana and Sahiwal divisions, they will begin the protests on January 21 and that they will support and protest alongside their farmers, according to ANI. He further said that the PPP would hold farmer and tractor marches in each division. He further said that due to a shortage of water last season, the paddy crop suffered. He also said that the wheat crop is now being harmed due to the urea fertiliser shortage.

PPP information secretary and MNA Shazia Marri stated on Thursday that farmers are facing major challenges like a lack of urea fertiliser and have been protesting the PTI government's anti-farmer policies, according to Dawn. She stated that a bag of urea fertiliser could get as much as Rs 3,500 on the illicit market and that the federal government was not helping farmers. She also said that the PPP would stage protests against the federal government's anti-farmer policies.

Marches would be expanded to other parts of the country in the second phase

The party already held marches in Sindh's Larkana division and Punjab's Sahiwal division's Okara city during the first phase. Such marches would be expanded to other parts of the country in the second phase, beginning January 24, according to Dawn. The protest in Larkana will be led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while the farmers' gathering in Okara will be led by Punjab PPP President Raja Pervez Ashraf.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI