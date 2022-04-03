Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Says Imran Khan Violated Constitution After Trust-vote Dismissal

Moments after the no-confidence vote was disallowed in the Pakistan Assembly on Sunday, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the Imran Khan-led government had violated the Constitution by not allowing the opposition to vote on a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

"The united opposition is not leaving Parliament and we will hold a dharna in the National Assembly," Bhutto announced.

"Our lawyers are on their way to the Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan," the PPP chief said after Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, chairing the Assembly, dismissed the no-trust motion against PM Khan.

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

We have majority in Parliament: PPP chief

The PPP chief said that the united opposition has a clear majority in the Pakistan National Assembly to defeat Imran Khan's government in a no-trust motion; However, the Speaker of the Assembly dismissed the motion. Bhutto said that by not allowing the opposition to vote on the no-confidence motion, the Speaker, too, has violated the country's Constitution.

According to Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution, "Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

He added that they will request the Supreme Court of Pakistan to allow the voting on the no-trust motion against the Imran Khan government in the national assembly of Pakistan.