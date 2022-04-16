Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto's PPP Terms Imran Khan 'security Risk'; Urges PM Sharif For Trial

According to a media report, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) labelled former Prime Minister Imran Khan a "security risk" after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's remarks on the safety of the country's nuclear assets on Friday.

“Imran Khan’s job was to save Pakistan, not just the PTI. He spoke of Pakistan’s nuclear assets at a rally questioning the safety and integrity of assets when he should have been seen protecting them rather than implying Pakistan was a rogue state,” Sherry Rehman, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the country’s Senate, said while addressing a press conference.

Imran Khan, who was ousted following a no-confidence vote against his administration, questioned whether Pakistan's nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of "robbers" and "thieves," alluding to the newly elected Shehbaz Sharif regime, during a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Khan is making Pakistan pay the price for his disregard, for the sanctity of the oath: PPP leader Sherry Rehman

“When you take an oath to the country, you promise to put it before your own interest; Khan is making Pakistan pay the price for his disregard for the sanctity of the oath. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship; you cannot label those who oppose you as traitors,” Rehman stated.

Rehman went on to term Imran Khan as a “security risk” to Pakistan, and urged the newly elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution.

Imran Khan's allegations were dismissed by the Pakistani Army on Thursday, which raised doubts over the country's ability to safeguard its nuclear assets.

PPP's Rehman even used the press conference to address former Prime Minister Imran Khan's "foreign conspiracy" accusations, claiming that the PTI attempted to split the country for its own interest by feeding the people this conspiracy narrative to gain support of the nation. “The PPP welcomes the statement made by the DG ISPR wherein he had unmasked numerous lies,” she further said.

“The PTI is simply upset due to the true neutrality of the state institutions and the establishment,” Rehman said.

Sherry Rehman alleged, “Imran Khan made a scandal out of ‘Absolutely not’, which was a baseless outcry when in reality no bases were asked from his government.”

She believes that Imran Khan's persistent attempt to set the populace against one another by stating that it is either us or them is misguided. Senator Sherry Rehman stated that the government must collaborate with others.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP, Facebook/Imran Khan