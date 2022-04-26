Pakistan: Blast At Karachi University's Confucius Institute Kills 4 Including 3 Chinese

A massive explosion was reported inside Pakistan's Karachi University premises on Tuesday leaving at least 4 dead and several others injured. As per Geo TV, the blast took place in a van at 1.58 PM local time near Confucius Institute-- a Chinese language teaching center at Karachi University. At least 3 out of the 4 victims killed in the explosion are said to be Chinese nationals. The victims were reportedly returning to the Confucius Institute from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), local media reported.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while several others sustained injuries in a car explosion on the premises of the University of Karachi, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing rescue sources. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken cognizance of the incident, it added. The explosion was in a van for foreign teachers.

Karachi University Blast: 4, including 3 Chinese nationals killed

Following the explosion, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations, as per Geo TV. All injured persons including a foreigner, a rangers’ officer, and a private guard have been shifted to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, hospital officials confirmed.

While the blast is initially reported to be caused by a gas cylinder, its nature is yet to be confirmed by the police, and also sounds highly unlikely. Police sources have revealed that there were seven to eight people in the van, however, the exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.