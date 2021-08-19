Pakistan: Blast At Shiite Muslims Procession Injures 30; Senator Calls It 'cracker Attack'

An explosion took place on August 19 during an Ashura procession of Shiite Muslims in Pakistan's Bahawalnagar injuring up to 30 people, as per media reports. Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed police officers and ambulances rushing towards the blast site. Some of the footage which has emerged on Thursday have also shown wounded citizens waiting for assistance by the side of the road in Bahawalnagar. Pakistan Senator Sehar Kamran, as per the Dawn report, issued a condemnation over the incident.

Reportedly, Kamran called the explosion a “cracker attack” and also wished for the recovery of the ones injured in the incident. However, neither the police nor any civil administration official has commented on the nature of the incident yet. Meanwhile, a local Shia leader, Khawar Shafqat, told the Associated Press that the explosion took place while the procession was passing through Bahawalnagar’s Muhajir Colony neighbourhood.

5 ppl give their lives

26 injured and

2 are in svere condition lets pary for them #Bahawalnagar pic.twitter.com/rUPFe7QpIW — Hسnat (@Hasnat____jutt) August 19, 2021

Shafqat calls for greater security

Shafqat reportedly condemned the attack and even called on the Imran Khan-led government to elevate the security at Ashura processions that are presently ongoing in various parts of the country. Even though the official account of the explosion has not yet been released, some of the Pakistani media outlets claimed that the blast killed at least one person and injured 25 others.

Both, the cause and the timing of the blast still remain unclear but it reportedly took place around jail road and Jamia Masjid in Mohajir Colony in Bahawalnagar. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. AP stated that an official remark is awaited as the authorities had suspended mobile phone services across Pakistan a day before the Ashura processions began. Ashura is a Holy Day marking the tenth day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

Due to the Thursday blast, as per reports, authorities will probably maintain heightened security measures including the deployment of additional security personnel and setting up cordons at the site of the blast.

(IMAGE: Representative)