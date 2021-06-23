Pakistan: Blast Near Hafiz Saeed's Residence In Lahore Leaves 2 Killed, 17 Injured

At least two people were killed and 17 more injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Lahore on Wednesday. According to reports, the blast took place near a hospital in Johar Town and near the house of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed. However, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Major blast in Lahore near Hafiz Saeed's residence

Multiple witness account said that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. In addition, it is also being reported that the sound of the blast was heard in faraway areas. The injured people have been rushed to hospitals Punjab Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police on the blast in Johar Town. In addition, an immediate investigation of the incident has also been ordered by the minister. Buzdar has also stated that those responsible will be brought to justice and has directed officials to provide the best possible medical aid to the injured.

#UPDATE | 12 people, including women and children, had been injured in the blast in Johar area, said Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik: Dawn newspaper — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

"So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected." said a Spokesperson for the emergency rescue team.

It is also being reported that police and bomb disposal teams have reached the site. City Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has directed the relevant police officials to reach the site of the incident. The Lahore Deputy Commissioner also directed emergency wards at all hospitals to be on alert.