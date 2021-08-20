Pakistan: Blast Reported In Balochistan's Gwadar; At Least 2 Dead, Multiple Injured

Update at 11 pm

As per a statement issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry, a convoy of the Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles with security details of the Pakistan army, police contingent was targeted in Gwadar by a suicide bomber. In the blast, a Chinese national got injured and two children playing nearby lost their lives.

"Cognizant of hostile designs, Government of Pakistan is undertaking a comprehensive review of security of Chinese brothers and is committed to ensuring their safe stay in Pakistan," Pak Interior Ministry.

An explosion has been reported in Balochistan's Gwadar district in Pakistan on Friday. The explosion killed at least two children and injured some people. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The nature of the blast is being ascertained. The Pakistani forces have cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The blast took place near the under-construction Gwadar expressway. Among those working on the project are Chinese residents. "A Chinese national was injured in the incident," Urdu News reported.

Last month, nine Chine nationals and four Pakistani nationals were killed, and several others were injured when a passenger vehicle carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion. The incident took place near the 4,300MW Dasu hydro project. Following the incident, the work at the Dasu Dam project was suspended.

On July 14, in another blast, four people were wounded in an explosion outside the main gate of the market in Hazar Ganji on the outskirts of Quetta, a spokesman for the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department had said. On July 15, two Pakistani troops were killed in a terror attack in Pasni coastal area, while a terror strike on security forces in late June at the Sangan area in Sibi district left five Frontier Corps personnel dead.

Image Credit: Unsplash