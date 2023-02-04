Pakistan Blocks Wikipedia For Not Removing 'blasphemous Content' After 48 Hours Deadline

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked Wikipedia, the free-Internet based encyclopedia, over failure to remove “blasphemous” content from its platform. The News International reported the move by the Pakistani Telecom authority was taken on Friday after the Internet site allegedly "refused" to withdraw blasphemous content. Earlier, the authorities had already limited its service in the country. The Pakistani news outlet also reported that a PTA spokesperson confirmed the move by the authorities on Friday night.

Wikipedia was approached for “blocking/removing blasphemous content,” and the PTA issued a legal notice to the company for the same, the PTA spokesperson told The News International, adding that the social media site neither complied with the request nor appeared before the Pakistani authorities. Earlier, it was reported that with the instructions of a Pakistani High Court, PTA “degraded the access to the online encyclopedia for 48 hours".

Pak says 'committed' to ensuring a safe online experience to netizens

According to The News International, the Pakistani Telecom authorities stated the restoration of the services of Wikipedia will only be considered if the social media site agrees to block or remove the “unlawful content” from its site. The spokesperson asserted that the telecom authority is “committed” to ensuring a safe online experience for all the citizens of Pakistan.

The internet-based encyclopedia was started in the year 2001 and is overseen by the Wikimedia Foundation. What makes blocking and removing content on the site difficult is the fact that it is an open-source management site, and can be edited by anyone. The website is easily touted as one of the most-visited sites on the Internet.