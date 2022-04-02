Pakistan: Blow To Imran Khan As Rebel PTI Group Backs Oppn's Hamza Shehbaz As Punjab CM

In a big setback for Imran Khan, the rebel PTI group of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) led by Jahangir Khan Tareen decided to back the opposition's CM candidate for Pakistan's Punjab province. Senior PML(N) leader Ishaq Dar made this announcement in the wee hours of Saturday after meeting Tareen, a former aide of the Pakistan PM who was instrumental in helping PTI form the government in 2018. As per sources, they met in a hotel in Park Lane, London for over two hours. Dar also made it clear that PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif's son and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz will be the opposition's CM face.

This development came in the wake of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar accepting Usman Buzdar's resignation and summoning an Assembly session at 11 am today for the election of the new CM. On March 28, Buzdar stepped down as the Chief Minister and PTI declared Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement to solicit the support of its ally PML(Q) for the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Earlier, sources revealed that PTI rebel and former Punjab Minister Aleem Khan's group of MPAs is also extended unconditional support to the PML(N) candidate.

Had fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition's candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

Deeply appreciate support of #JKT and #JKT_Group — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 1, 2022

The numbers game

In a sign of confidence ahead of the no-trust motion against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on Monday. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning grew manifold over the last few years.

While the no-confidence motion was signed by 122 PML(N) MPAs and 6 PPP members, the opposition also submitted a requisition urging the Speaker to summon the Assembly session for this purpose. At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP has 10 and one seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and 7 MPAs in the 371-member House.

While the subsequent resignation of Buzdar rendered the no-trust motion redundant, it remains to be seen whether Pervaiz Elahi can prove his majority on the floor of the House after becoming CM. Reportedly, the disgruntled faction of MPAs led by Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena has announced its support for Elahi. Currently functioning as the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, he has served as the CM as well as Deputy Prime Minister in the past.