Pakistan: Bonded Labour Traps Thousands, Despite Law In Place Against Modern Slavery

Despite the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 2015, thousands in Pakistan were trapped in the under bonded labour system revealed research carried out by Hari Welfare Association (HWA). As per one of the researchers, Khaskheli, the Pakistani Government has failed to implement the Act releasing individuals and families trapped in bonded labour by influential landlords. Under the bonded labour system labourers are completely or partially forced to work without pay to pay off their debts.

As per the HWA research, most of the cases were witnessed in 2020.

"More than 3,000 cases have been reported in 2020 alone as compared to 1,700 cases in 2019," said Khaskheli, quoting the findings of the research," quoted Khaskheli, from the findings of research.

Moreover, explaining the seriousness of the situation, Shujahuddin Qureshi who is a peasants rights activist and works with the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) revealed that not a single case of bonded labour was registered nor was any landlord involved in this practice arrested.

Steps taken to abolish bonded labour

Its been five years since the Sindh Assembly passed the Bonded labour abolition Act, but it is still not implemented everywhere. As per the abolish act, 2016, the provincial government was supposed to form 'vigilance committees' in all districts to ensure their freedom, reported The Express Tribune however it is still not constituted. These committees were supposed to take responsibility and comprise elected representatives of the area, representatives of the district administration and representatives of bar associations, the media, recognised social service bodies and the Sindh labour department.

Through the above-planned steps, the implementation of the 2016 law and help rehabilitate freed labourers were to be ensured, reported The Express Tribune.

"On the commencement of this law, the bonded labour system shall stand abolished and every bonded labourer shall stand freed and discharged from any obligation to render his services forcibly. No person shall make any advance under, or in pursuance of, the bonded labour system or compel any person to render any bonded labour or other form of forced labour," reads one of the clauses of the law.

A penalty was also announced for any violation however peasants still fall prey to such agreements due to rich creditors.

