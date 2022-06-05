Pakistan Boosts Ex-PM Imran Khan's Security Cover Amid 'assassination Plot' Claim

Pakistan has enhanced personal security for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after he repeated his claim that there was a plot to assassinate him. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office has reportedly directed federal and provincial authorities to provide “foolproof security” to his predecessor during his appearances at public rallies and gatherings.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been organising massive anti-government rallies across the country since May when he was ousted through a no-confidence vote and later replaced by Sharif.

“A plot is being hatched against me in Pakistan and abroad. They are plotting to kill Imran Khan,” the cricketer-turned-politician told a rally in Faisalabad, on Sunday night. “I have recorded a video message and kept it in a safe place. If something happens to me, God forbid, this video will be made public, where I have exposed everyone involved in the plot,” he said, without elaborating.

The ousted Prime Minister has been demanding fresh elections in the country and has accused the United States of conspiring with his political opponents to remove him from office.

Security upped in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police department said on Saturday that security agencies have been put on high alert in Bani Gala and its adjoining areas for Khan's protection. Section 144 has also been imposed in Islamabad and gatherings have been banned, a police spokesperson said.

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded," the police informed in a tweet.

However, the officials have not received any confirmed news of Khan's return to Bani Gala. A list of people from the PTI returning to the residential area has not been provided yet to the police, it said.

Following the assassination rumors, Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan said that if anything happens to the PTI chief, it will be considered an attack on Pakistan.