Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire Along International Border In Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The BSF gave a "befitting reply" to the firing from across the border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said.

Such violations have not been very common since India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, 2021.

"This morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on a BSF patrolling party," BSF Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

Officials said Pakistani Rangers posted in Khanor started the firing at the BSF troops who were busy in some "maintenance work" near the border fence at the Border Outpost Chinaz around 8.55 am.

The BSF personnel retaliated, and the exchange of fire continued for a brief period, the officials said, adding some 15 to 20 shots were fired from both sides.

Senior BSF officers rushed to the border outpost and are keeping a close watch on the situation, the officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes close on the heels of the arrest of a Pakistani national in the nearby R S Pura sector.

Mohammad Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, was trying to infiltrate into India when he was fired upon by BSF troops, but he hid behind the fencing gate and was subsequently arrested during the intervening night of August 26 and 27.

The February 2021 ceasefire is holding barring some exceptions.

This has brought relief to the border residents and farmers who have resumed farming activities along the Line of Control and the International Border.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)