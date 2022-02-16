Pakistan Brushes Off Reports Of ISI Chief Meeting Afghan Jihadi Leaders In Turkey

On Tuesday, February 15, Pakistan's embassy in Kabul refuted the claims that its spy agency's chief met with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey, and termed the reports as "fake".As per media reports, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum met with Afghan Jihadi leaders - Atta Muhammad Noor, Abdul Rashid Dostum, and Muhammad Muhaqiq - in Turkey to discuss the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. However, diplomats in the embassy denied any such development, ANI reported citing the Khaama Press. This comes as the Taliban officials have urged Afghan politicians in exile to return home and live peacefully in the country.

Meanwhile, in a fresh incident of the border escalation, the Pakistani army and the Taliban clashed again at the Durand Line in Kunar province on February 15. The Pakistani side reportedly opened by shelling heavy artillery in Kunar's Dangam district as the Taliban was in the area to re-engage with the Pakistan Army. The incident occurred barely months after the two sides engaged in military clashes in December 2021. Notably, Pakistan and the Taliban have been at odds for decades over the sanctity of the 2,640-kilometre-long border, and have clashed several times in the past.

'Taliban preparing an army of 1,10,000 members'

Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Afghanistan's interim Defense Minister, announced on Monday, February 14, that the Taliban is preparing an army of 1,10,000 members. Speaking to Afghanistan state TV-RTA, he stated that at least 10,000 people have already joined the force, with another 80,000 under training. The Defence Minister also said that the group has reactivated 4,000 choppers and planes of the Ministry, as well as a number of vehicles. According to Mujahid, these "accomplishments" have been made since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

Law & order situation remains precarious in Afghanistan

It's worth noting that the law and order situation in the war-torn country has remained precarious since the Taliban took control, with a dwindling economy and an unpredictable security environment for the people. The UN and its partners launched a $5 billion funding appeal last month in an attempt to rebuild Afghanistan's crumbling basic services. As per a report by the UN News, this is the largest single country aid appeal ever launched by the organisation and its partners.

