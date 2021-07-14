Last Updated:

Pakistan Bus Blast: Massive Explosion Kills 10 Including 6 Chinese Engineers

The explosion targeted a bus of 30 Chinese workers who were on their way to work on a project at the Dasu Dam site when the blast occurred.

Image- Unsplash/Representative


A massive blast was reported from a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday which led to the death of at least 10 people including several Chinese engineers, as per agency sources. The explosion targeted a bus of 30 Chinese workers who were on their way to work on a project at the Dasu Dam site when the blast occurred. 

The bus blast is said to have killed at least 6 Chinese nationals and 4 Pakistani nationals in the Upper Kohistan region.

While it is still not clear whether the blast was a result of an object planted on the roadside or inside the bus, the explosion caused the vehicle to plunge into a deep ravine which has inflicted heavy losses.

Agencies have reported that the Pakistan blast left casualties of at least 6 Chinese nationals who were working on the project there. Casualties from Pakistan's side have been estimated to be 4 citizens so far, including paramilitary security men.

There is a fear of the toll rising further as several injured are critical. One Chinese engineer and one soldier are missing after the incident. More details are awaited. 

(With Agency Inputs)

