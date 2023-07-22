Pakistan Cabinet Okays Major Power Tariff Hike To Pacify IMF Amid Economic Crisis: Report

The federal cabinet of Pakistan on Friday gave approval for a significant hike in the electricity base tariff in an effort to meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led government decided to raise the basic power tariff for the various consumer categories by Pak Rs3 to Rs7.5 per unit. The move came based on the recommendations of the country's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) as the cabinet approved the tariff bill, according to the Islamabad-based reports.

For the non-protected residential consumers who use 1 to 100 units, Pakistan's government proposed a hike of Rs3 per unit which would elevate the existing cost from Rs13.48 per unit to Rs16.48 per unit. Similarly, the residential consumers who use electricity above 700 units would witness a hike in tariff by Rs7.5 per unit, overall the existing rates spiking from Rs35.22 per unit to Rs42.72 per unit. The matter has been referred to NEPRA which is scheduled to conduct a public hearing to gather input and make a final official announcement. It is to be noted that the Nepra had already granted the federal government the hike rates of Rs4.96 per unit in the base electricity tariff last week on July 14.

Pakistan struggles to meet terms of financing engagement with IMF to tackle economic crisis

According to the Pakistan-based newspapers, the increase in the electricity base tariff has been implemented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to meet the commitments made to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva under the new financing engagement for Pakistan to tackle its economic crisis. The International Monetary Fund had asked Pakistan to hike the power and gas tariffs to strictly abide by its monetary policies to curb inflation in the country. The IMF has also urged that Pakistan decreases the subsidy in the power sector, and expenses related to salaries and pension of the Pakistani citizens.

Sharif met IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Paris summit and discussed a new Global Financial Pact in a bid to unlock the global lender’s stalled $1.2-billion tranche of loan to the cash-starved neighbouring country. Pakistan PM Sharif has been attempting to revive IMF’s $6.7-billion bailout package under the programme that expired in June. Last month, Pakistan’s forex reserves, held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at at less than $4 billion, barely covering even the costs of goods imports.