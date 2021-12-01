Pakistan Cabinet Rejects Audit Report Detecting Irregularities In COVID Expenditure

After an audit report on Pakistan's COVID-19 expenditure detected massive irregularities of up to PKR 5.24 billion in the purchase of essentials such as sugar, ghee and flour by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has come to Imran Khan government's rescue.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan Cabinet has rejected the audit report on COVID-19 spending by the country and asked three organisations to their presentation in this regard, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Chaudhary said that the Finance Ministry has already rejected the nation's Auditor-General Javaid Jahangir's report and the "Ehsaas programme in charge and PM’s aide Dr Sania Nishtar had also clarified the position of her organisation."

Pakistan: Auditor detects massive irregularities in COVID-19 expenditure

The report on "expenditure incurred on COVID-19 by federal government" was based on an audit of several departments and organisations of the Pakistan government that incurred expenses during the pandemic on the provision of subsidised food items, relief activities and implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package.

The audit pointed out irregularities in government interventions to ensure the availability of essential items including sugar, oil and ghee, wheat flour, pulses and rice.

Here are some of the flaws highlighted in the audit: